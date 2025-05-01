Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Charles and Camilla plant ‘beautiful’ Swedish oak with King and Queen of Sweden

The kings put soil over the base of the tree before the queens watered it together.

Ellie Crabbe
Thursday 01 May 2025 13:26 EDT
Charles and Camilla with King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden (Yui Mok/PA)
Charles and Camilla with King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

The King and Queen were given a “beautiful” Swedish oak tree by the King and Queen of Sweden, which they planted together in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Charles and Camilla welcomed Carl Gustaf and his wife Silvia to the Home Park at Windsor Castle on Thursday, where they planted the young Swedish oak.

In the sunny grounds on the hottest start to May since records began, the kings put soil over the base of the tree before the queens watered it together.

“With any luck it’ll take to the soil, I hope,” Charles said.

The King thanked the Swedish royal family’s gardeners for the tree, and Camilla said it was beautiful.

The King of Sweden used a spade which his great grandfather, Gustavus V, used to plant an English oak in Windsor Great Park in 1908.

A member of the Crown estate told reporters: “It is now a big oak tree that is still alive today.”

The tree was planted to mark Charles and Camilla’s coronation, almost two years ago, and is twinned with another Swedish oak that will be planted by Victoria, the Crown Princess of Sweden, at the Royal Djurgarden in Stockholm.

