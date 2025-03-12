Camilla joins racegoers at Cheltenham Festival for ‘Style Wednesday’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Queen joined spectators at the Cheltenham Festival for a day of racing at the premier meet in the country for jump jockeys.

Snow had greeted early risers at the famous racecourse but Camilla arrived in sunshine as punters poured through the gates ahead of the first race.

Camilla walked past racegoers, who captured the moment on their camera phones, as she was escorted by Sybil Ruscoe, deputy lieutenant for Gloucestershire, to the Princess Royal stand.

The festival is a huge event in the area with bars, hotels and pubs filled in nearby Cheltenham, and alongside a normal trolley service one train, from Paddington to the town’s main station, had another trolley selling just cans of beer.

The Queen is due to present the winning trophies in the feature race the Queen Mother Champion Chase, being held on the second day of the festival dubbed “Style Wednesday” when punters are encouraged to up the fashion stakes.

The race is the most prestigious event for two-mile chasers in the jump racing calendar and is expected to attract a huge amount in bets.

Among those joining Camilla in the royal box were festival stalwarts Zara and Mike Tindall and Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Camilla has a keen interest in the equestrian world, regularly attending major racing meets such as Royal Ascot and the Cheltenham Festival and is associated with a number of equine charities including The British Equestrian Federation and the Ebony Horse Club.

She was recently announced as the royal patron of the British Racing School which trains the next generation in the horse racing industry.