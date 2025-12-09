Royalist racegoers can buy a share in racehorse to support cancer charity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Royal fans looking for the perfect Christmas gift that supports a good cause might consider a racehorse named in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

Shares in the thoroughbred Thank You Ma’am are being offered, with half the cost donated to the charity Brain Tumour Research, to help fund the fight to find a cure.

Queen Camilla is credited by the racehorse’s syndicate, the Posh Pundit racing club, for helping Thank You Ma’am win its first title in December last year, when she wished the thoroughbred well ahead of a triumphant run at Ascot.

Rupert Adams, owner of the racing club, said he decided to support the charity after hearing one of its researchers interviewed on BBC Five Live.

He said: “My takeaway was that there is real hope and progress being made, but brain cancer appears to be a forgotten cancer.

“I said there and then that if I can make a difference I will. Racing is my love, life and passion and if I can combine the two then I’m a happy man.

“This Christmas I want to do something meaningful. By donating 50% of the share price in Thank You Ma’am, we aim to raise over £100,000 that will help families affected by brain tumours this festive season and give them hope for better treatments in the future.”

Mother and daughter, trainer Georgie Nicholls and jockey Olive Nicholls, are behind the racehorse, affectionately known as Leroy in the stable yard, and the Posh Pundit will donate £40 of the £80 annual membership price for Thank You Ma’am to Brain Tumour Research.

Letty Greenfield, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “Every donation helps provide hope for families and supports vital work that could lead to life-saving treatments.

“Rupert and his club have turned their love of racing into a force for real change.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK and is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers like breast cancer and leukaemia.

Camilla’s interest in the horse continued since its winning run last December, and she asked after Thank You Ma’am when she visited Ascot in February, where the thoroughbred was running again.

Mr Adams said: “Thank You Ma’am was a gallant third and Camilla wandered over to pat the horse and say what fun the whole experience was, and that she hoped one day to be handing us the trophy. She got a lot of slobber from horse and members for her troubles.

“Thank You Ma’am is expected to run in the next month and is expected to be a top preforming chaser this season.”

To purchase a share in Thank You Ma’am in support of the Brain Tumour Research go to www.theposhpundit.co.uk.