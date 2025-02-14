Racehorse given royal approval enjoys socialising with owners down the pub

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A racehorse given royal approval by Queen Camilla has taken to socialising with his owners at the local pub.

Thank You Ma’am has joined members of the syndicate who have a stake in the thoroughbred at a country pub near his stables in Oxfordshire, where his friendly demeanour makes him the centre of attention.

The thoroughbred is affectionately known as Leroy in the yard and has been taken to meet his fans outside The Blowing Stone Inn, in the village of Kingston Lisle near Oxford.

Clive Huggins, who works on the Kingston Lisle Park Estate, said: “I love my racing and following the horses most days. It’s great seeing the horses from the stable come past the pub – but if you asked me if I would ever own a share or two in one, I would have had a right laugh.

“Now they bring Leroy to the pub to see his fans on a monthly basis – if I had to guess I would say he is a Guinness man.”

Camilla wished the horse good luck after nine-year-old Harry, son of Rupert Adams the syndicate’s owner, wrote to the Queen before Christmas wishing her well after a bout of pneumonia.

The schoolboy told the Queen about an upcoming race which the thoroughbred later won, after a string of second places.

The Posh Pundit racing club syndicate which owns Leroy is supporting Brain Tumour Research by donating 50% of the purchase price of shares in its race-winning horse.

Leroy will be in the starting line-up at Ascot racecourse on Saturday when trainer Georgie Nicholls and jockey Olive Nicholls, the mother and daughter team behind the horse, will be hoping for a second win in succession and will be cheered on by more than 50 members of the syndicate.

Mr Adams told Brain Tumour Research: “Like every adult in the UK, I am fully aware of the dangers of cancer. But I was particularly moved by an interview I heard on 5 Live Drive with Tony Livesey. Tony was talking to a researcher from Brain Tumour Research who was fantastic.

“My takeaway was that there is real hope and progress being made – but brain cancer appears to a forgotten cancer. I said then and there that if I can make a difference I will. Racing is my love, life and passion, and if I can combine the two, then I’m a happy man.”

A year-long share in the thoroughbred, named in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, can be purchased for £80 in support of the charity through the racing club website www.theposhpundit.co.uk.