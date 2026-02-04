Camilla opens primary school library in project to boost reading among children

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Queen marked a milestone moment in an ambitious project to open a library in every primary school by launching the latest in an inner-city institution.

Camilla toured the new facility at Christ Church CE Primary School in London with a group of children, and one nine-year-old said afterwards “I don’t like the library, I love it”.

The Libraries for Primaries campaign was co-founded by the National Literacy Trust, which the Queen supports as patron, and Penguin Books. The new library is a mid-way point in the campaign.

Jonathan Douglas, the National Literacy Trust’s chief executive, said the launch came at the start of the National Year of Reading as Camilla unveiled a plaque to officially open the library.

He added: “We’re also celebrating the fact that in the next three years every primary school in the country will have a primary school library and we’re on track to hit that target.”

Mr Douglas went on to say: “Her Majesty has been a huge supporter of the campaign and it probably feels like she’s opened 1,999 libraries personally – we’re very grateful for your support.”

The new library, at the school near Regent’s Park, has been funded by Bloomberg and the shelves have been filled with 500 books, comics and audiobooks.

Amy Stroud, Christ Church’s head of school, said: “It will make such a big difference because children will have the opportunity to go and try reading books they might not otherwise read.

“And this whole launch has created a buzz around reading for pleasure and we’re really excited about that, because we’re always telling the children ‘reading is powerful because it opens doors for you’.”

During the visit Camilla met pupils brainstorming in a librarian training workshop with children’s author Tọla Okogwu and in the school hall she watched as children took part in an interactive assembly about the wonders of reading led by children’s writer, Chris Smith, and comic author Ramzee.

The Libraries for Primaries initiative was launched in 2021 and brings together charities, publishers and businesses with the aim of ensuring every UK primary school has the training, resources and book stock needed to embed libraries at the heart of their school reading culture.