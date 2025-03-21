King and Queen conclude three-day visit to Northern Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King and Queen greeted members of the public as they concluded their three-day visit to Northern Ireland.

Hundreds of people packed the streets of Banbridge, Co Down, waving flags and bearing bouquets and other gifts, in the hope of catching a glimpse of the royals.

Two ukulele bands, from Banbridge and Lisburn, played Rockin’ All Over The World as Charles and Camilla were greeted by the Lord Lieutenant of Co Down, Gawn Rowan Hamilton, upon their arrival.

At Banbridge Old Town Hall, Charles met representatives from the Game Of Thrones experience, the owner of a gift shop, local bakers and linen makers.

Sam Harding, managing director of the Game Of Thrones Studio Tour, said it was “a very good day for the area and for the business”.

Mr Harding said he explained to the King that what is now a tourist attraction was the location for the popular series, and it was a family-run linen mill before that.

“He was really easy to talk to and very pleasant,” he told the PA news agency.

“He is aware of Game Of Thrones, hadn’t watched it himself but was really keen to understand what the business was like and the contribution to the local community.

“We asked if he’d seen the show, and he said no, he hadn’t had the time to do it. But we told him it was eight seasons long if he did want to give it a go.”

William Porter, owner of a local giftshop, spoke to Charles about a small ceramic crown and the uniqueness of a £5 note with the late Queen’s head on both sides.

“It’s either worth a complete fortune or a forgery,” he said.

Asked whether the King said much about it, Mr Porter said he did not.

Camilla visited Banbridge Library and listened in while Peanut Gets His Sparkle Back, written by local author Kate Russell who was present, was read to children.

Twelve students from year three at Abercorn Primary School performed the nursery rhyme Clippety Clop for Camilla and showed her coloured-in drawings of horses.

Camilla presented the library with a plush dog for the children’s reading time.

She also met members of a monthly book club, where she was asked about her reading habits.

“When I have a break, I have a book in my hand,” she told the gathering.

“I like an actual book, yes. I like turning down the pages,” she said, which drew a reaction from the bookworms.

Geraldine Foley, one of the book club members, said it was an “interesting” visit.

“I’m not a big royal fan, I admire the job that she does and the work she puts in,” she told PA.

“She said she turns down the corner of the page and Nicola the librarian (gasped).”

Ms Foley added: “My favourite book that was on the table was Lessons In Chemistry, which is about a woman in the 1950s making her way in a man’s world as a scientist. I think the Queen kind of empathised a little bit with that, the fact that it was a women’s lit book. She had read it, yes.”

At the town hall, Camilla was given with a bouquet of pink cupcakes by Nikki McDonald, general manager of The Windsor Bakery, which opened the year of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation.

As the couple departed from the town hall, Charles was presented with a ceramic artwork of St Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh by Deputy Lord Mayor Kyle Savage.

“He was delighted to receive the gift,” Mr Savage said.

“The visit was fantastic, he was very down to earth, he connected with people and really engaged with all the businesses.

“It was great to hear His Majesty taking the time to talk with so many local businesses.”

The royal couple were then told about the history of the Co Down town and briefed on its famous bridge built in 1835.

Before concluding their visit to the region, they shook hands with members of the public, accepting gifts and flowers and petting a few dogs as children wearing paper crowns waved flags.

Over their three-day visit, Charles was briefed on research into cancer therapies at the Ulster University campus in Coleraine, while Camilla took part in a cookery demonstration at a farm near Limavady with celebrity chef Paula McIntyre.

The Charles and Camilla stand on the Rathfriland Street bridge as they look over Bridge Street in Banbridge (Liam McBurney/PA)They met farmers, artists, acrobats and sea shanty singers during the visit, as well as Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn, First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.