King and Queen meet creatives during visit to heart of Belfast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King and Queen began a visit to Northern Ireland by meeting creatives at the Commercial Court in the heart of Belfast.

Charles and Camilla were greeted by Lord Mayor Micky Murray, High Sheriff Fiona McAteer and Belfast North MP John Finucane.

Serenaded by the music of The Causeway Shantymen, they spoke to the makers of the multicoloured electric umbrellas and signs that decorate the Commercial Court and walking tour guides.

They greeted members of the public who had gathered to see them, before visiting the Sea Holly Gallery.

The royal couple viewed an exhibition by artist Ciaran Gallagher, who has painted figures from the local community including chefs, window washers, police officers and street performers.

Hillas Smith – whose performing name is Mr H – and Timmy as Igor, performed a quick trick for Charles and Camilla in front of the painting Mr Gallagher had done.

“He was asking us, ‘what is it you actually do’ and I said, ‘well, a bit of everything, you know yourself’ and he said, ‘no I certainly do’,” Mr Smith said.

Chris McNevison, of Sign Craft, said the royals were “really interested in what we had done”.

He said: “(It was) very humbling to see him come down our own Commercial Court there, the heart of the Cathedral Quarter.

“This street has just become so iconic and symbolic of what we have in Belfast, the sort of talent and creativity that’s here.

“It’s certainly a day to remember.”