A cut above: Factory worker breaks world record to peel and slice a pineapple

A factory worker has achieved the Guinness World Records title for fastest time to peel and slice a pineapple – clocking in at a mere 11.43 seconds.

Dominika Gasparova, 35, a senior team leader at the Del Monte factory in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, beat the previous record of 17.85 seconds.

Ms Gasparova credited her 16 years of working at the facility for her success in beating the previous record set in Concord, California, in the United States in April 2024.

She said she began working on a line cutting pineapple by hand, “so this way I get practice”.

“I’m so thankful,” said Ms Gasparova, of Wisbech.

“I’m realising still I’m winning the world record, and I’m so happy that Del Monte have been part of my family for the last 16 years.”

Ten workers at the factory took part in the heats, and Ms Gasparova had the fastest time with 12.03 seconds.

She followed that in the official attempt by shaving off more than a quarter-second to achieve a world record of 11.43 seconds.

Official adjudicator Joanne Brent, who was at the factory to time the attempt, first explained the rules for achieving the fastest time to peel and slice a pineapple.

She said the pineapple must weigh at least 800g, only a standard commercially available knife can be used, and each slice must measure no more than 3.8cm on all edges for the attempt to be valid.

Ms Brent’s confirmation that Ms Gasparova’s attempt was valid was greeted by a round of applause from the audience of factory workers.

Ms Brent told Ms Gasparova: “Dominika, on this very special occasion it is my great honour to present to you this official certificate.

“You are now the Guinness World Records title holder.

“Dominika Gasparova, you are officially amazing, congratulations.”