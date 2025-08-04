Man charged with murder of Saudi student who was stabbed in Cambridge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a student from Saudi Arabia who was stabbed to death while on a 10-week placement in Cambridge.

Police were called to Mill Park at 11.27pm on Friday following reports of violence.

Mohammed Algasim, from Saudi Arabia, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.01am on Saturday despite the best efforts of paramedics, Cambridgeshire Police said.

The street, near to Cambridge railway station, consists largely of apartment blocks, and floral tributes had been left on the pavement outside one of these buildings.

A message, on a piece of paper taped to a barrier behind the tributes, said “may your soul be at peace” and had heart shapes drawn on it.

It also said “inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un”, which is an Arabic phrase meaning “to God we belong and to Him we return”.

Police said that 20-year-old Mr Algasim had been on a 10-week placement studying in Cambridge.

EF International Language Campuses Cambridge, a private school offering English language courses to overseas students, said it was “deeply saddened” to confirm one of its adult students had died.

Cambridgeshire Police said on Monday that it is believed Mr Algasim was “stabbed in an unprovoked attack”.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Tuesday.

The force said that Chas Corrigan, of Holbrook Road, Cambridge, has been charged with murder and possession of a knife in a public place.

The 21-year-old appeared before Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday and is due to appear before Cambridge Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

A 50-year-old man, also from Cambridge, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

He remains in custody.