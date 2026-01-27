Travel disruption as Storm Chandra brings wind and rain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wet and windy conditions are causing travel disruption across Scotland as Storm Chandra sweeps across the UK.

Several Met Office weather warnings are in place north of the border throughout Tuesday, warning of the potential for strong winds, rain and snow in southern, central and northern areas.

Rail operator ScotRail said speed restrictions are in place on some routes which will extend journey times, but disruption caused by a fallen tree which blocked the line between Arbroath and Montrose in Angus has now eased.

Ferry operator CalMac has disruption on the vast majority of its routes, with sailings subject to delay or cancellation at short-notice.

Stena Line has cancelled numerous sailings, including between Belfast in Northern Ireland and Cairnryan in Dumfries and Galloway.

Domestic flights have been cancelled on several routes, including some serving Edinburgh and Glasgow, while regional airline Loganair cancelled at least 12 flights on Tuesday, including between Glasgow and Islay, Campbeltown and Tiree.

A Met Office yellow warning for rain and snow came into force at midnight and affects parts of the south, including Dumfries and Galloway, Ayrshire, and the Borders. It remains in place until 5pm.

Another for much of northern Scotland came into force at 6am and ends at 11.59pm, while a warning for wind affects parts of the Hebrides and Dumfries and Galloway until 11.59pm.

The Met Office said winds could reach up to 60mph, and rainfall is expected to reach up to 50mm in the worst affected areas.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has two flood warnings in place for Aberbothrie and the River Isla at Coupar Angus in Perth and Kinross.

It also has eight less severe flood alerts in place for Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen, Ayrshire and Arran, Central Scotland, Dumfries and Galloway, Dundee and Angus, the Scottish Borders, Tayside, and west central Scotland.