Hollyoaks star asks late mother’s friends not to attend stepfather’s funeral

Hollyoaks actor Callum Kerr has requested that friends of his late mother not attend his stepfather’s funeral, after the couple were found dead in what is being treated as a murder-suicide.

Andrew Searle and Dawn Kerr, who were both aged in their 60s, were found dead in their home in the south of France in the early afternoon of February 6.

Mrs Kerr was found lying dead in front of her house, partly undressed and with a significant head injury, while Mr Searle was found hanged inside the property, which is in the hamlet of Les Pesquies in Villefranche-de-Rouergue, Aveyron.

Police launched an investigation to establish whether the couple died as a result of a murder-suicide or if a third party was involved.

open image in gallery The deaths near Villefranche-de-Rouergue in the south of France is being treated as a murder-suicide ( Alamy/PA )

Prosecutor Fabrice Belargent previously said that “the analysis carried out does not so far show any evidence that a third party was involved”.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr Kerr said it would be “inappropriate” for his mother’s memory to be “associated with a service honouring the man who, based on all available evidence, may have been responsible for her death”.

He called for the funeral arrangements for the pair to be kept separate and for photographs showing the couple together not to be shared.

A map of Villefranche-de-Rouergue:

The full statement, which is signed by Kerr and his sister Amanda Kerr, reads: “In the absence of any evidence suggesting third-party involvement in the tragic death of our mother, Dawn Kerr, the prevailing hypothesis remains that of a murder-suicide.

“Our mother was killed by multiple blows to the head, and Andrew was found deceased by hanging.

“His injuries are consistent with self-hanging, and no defensive wounds were found on his body.

“There is also no evidence of any third party’s involvement at this stage.

“While the official investigation is still ongoing, we cannot ignore the circumstances as they stand.

“For this reason, we must respectfully but firmly request that our mother not be included in any way in the funeral arrangements being made for Andrew.

“Please do not share photographs of them together.

“Please do not attend Andrew’s service if you were a friend of our mother.

“It would be inappropriate for her memory to be associated with a service honouring the man who, based on all available evidence, may have been responsible for her death.

“We ask for understanding, privacy and respect as we continue to grieve and seek justice for our mum.”

open image in gallery Callum Kerr played Pc George Kiss in the popular Channel 4 soap opera ( PA )

Callum Kerr played Pc George Kiss in the popular Channel 4 soap opera, and appeared in Netflix’s Virgin River.

According to his LinkedIn page, Mr Searle was a retired fraud investigator specialising in financial crime prevention who worked at companies including Standard Life and Barclays.

A statement issued by French prosecutors in February said: “The two deceased persons, a man and a woman, were the owners of the house in which their bodies were discovered.

“They were British expatriates, retired, and had been living in Aveyron for five years.

“The first victim, Ms Kerr, has a significant head injury.

“A box containing jewellery was found near her, but no item or weapon which could have caused the injuries were located.

“Mr Searle, who was found hanged… did not show any visible defensive injuries.”

