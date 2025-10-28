Northern Ireland, Egypt and Palestine unite in dance exchange

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Choreographers and performers from Belfast, the Egyptian capital Cairo and Ramallah in Palestine have come together for an international dance exchange.

The Our Voice Together Now initiative has seen the co-creation of three new works to be presented between 2025 and 2026.

The project, funded by an International Collaboration Grant from the British Council, sees Palestinian choreographer Salma Ataya develop and debut her new show Everynothing with three local dancers.

Sean O’Neill from Co Tyrone, Sarah Flavelle from Co Antrim, and Martha Tribe from Dublin will perform the piece at the Crescent Arts Centre in Belfast on October 31-November 1.

Meanwhile, the festival’s artist in residence, Northern Irish choreographer Michael McEvoy, was recently in Cairo to present his new piece, Ta bron orm (Irish for ‘grief is upon me’), alongside a cast of Egyptian dancers at the Arab Arts Focus showcase during D-CAF (Downtown Contemporary Arts Festival).

The third production in the international exchange is The Light Within by Egyptian choreographer Shaymaa Shoukry.

It had originally planned to debut at the Ramallah Contemporary Dance Festival, but the ongoing crisis in Gaza means the all-female cast have been rehearsing in Cairo where they premiered the production last week.

All three productions will perform in each of the three cities over 2025 and 2026.

Ramallah Contemporary Dance Festival will host all three pieces in summer 2026, with The Light Within and Ta bron orm playing in Belfast in October 2026 and Everynothing travelling to Cairo in November 2026.

The Light Within is also debuting at the Arab Arts Focus with a view to performing in Ramallah in 2026.

Belfast International Arts Festival’s artistic director and chief executive Richard Wakely hailed “international creative collaboration that transcends borders”.

“More than dance, this remarkable project is about encouraging dialogue and the shared experiences that connect us all,” he said.

“It’s a real privilege to bring together such a dynamic range of artists whose unique voices and visions are worthy of the international stage.”

Colette Norwood, head of arts at the British Council Northern Ireland, said: “Through our International Collaboration Grants, we are proud to support projects like Our Voice Together Now, which bring together artists from Northern Ireland, Egypt and Palestine to create new work and build meaningful partnerships.

“At a time of significant change for the arts sector globally, sustaining these collaborations is essential to ensuring artists’ voices continue to be heard on the international stage.”

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.belfastinternationalartsfestival.com.