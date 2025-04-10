Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Chelsea star’s £160,000 supercar seized for ‘driving without valid licence’

Chelsea signed the Ecuador international from fellow Premier League side Brighton in 2023

Helen William
Thursday 10 April 2025 07:19 EDT
Moises Caicedo has found form this season for Chelsea
Moises Caicedo has found form this season for Chelsea (AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo has reportedly had his £160,000 supercar seized by police after he was suspected of driving without a valid licence.

The Sun reports the star player was stopped in his Audi RSQ8 on Friday near the club’s training ground in Cobham, Surrey.

A Surrey Police spokesman said: “A man in his 20s from Cobham was stopped by officers on Fairmile Lane in Cobham on Friday April 4 and found to be driving without a licence.

“The vehicle was seized, and our inquiries are ongoing.”

If it is believed that Caicedo has broken British driving laws, the 23-year-old could face a fine or a criminal prosecution.

The midfielder is currently in Poland with his Chelsea teammates for Thursday’s UEFA Conference League quarter-final tie with Legia Warsaw.

Chelsea FC did not comment on the matter.

Chelsea signed the Ecuador international from fellow Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion in August 2023.

The star, who has found his club form this season, captained his country for the first time in September 2024 when Ecuador beat Peru in a World Cup qualifier.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in