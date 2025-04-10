Chelsea star’s £160,000 supercar seized for ‘driving without valid licence’
Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo has reportedly had his £160,000 supercar seized by police after he was suspected of driving without a valid licence.
The Sun reports the star player was stopped in his Audi RSQ8 on Friday near the club’s training ground in Cobham, Surrey.
A Surrey Police spokesman said: “A man in his 20s from Cobham was stopped by officers on Fairmile Lane in Cobham on Friday April 4 and found to be driving without a licence.
“The vehicle was seized, and our inquiries are ongoing.”
If it is believed that Caicedo has broken British driving laws, the 23-year-old could face a fine or a criminal prosecution.
The midfielder is currently in Poland with his Chelsea teammates for Thursday’s UEFA Conference League quarter-final tie with Legia Warsaw.
Chelsea FC did not comment on the matter.
Chelsea signed the Ecuador international from fellow Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion in August 2023.
The star, who has found his club form this season, captained his country for the first time in September 2024 when Ecuador beat Peru in a World Cup qualifier.