A dive-bombing buzzard has forced a village primary school to ban children from going outside following a spate of attacks.

The bird of prey has been attacking villagers in Havering-atte-Bower, near Romford, Essex, since Easter weekend, according to residents.

Dame Tipping Primary School said “nothing can be done” but to keep pupils inside due to the animal being a protected species.

Resident Nikki Dix, 37, said she was “dead shocked” after the bird left scratch marks on her head while she was walking through a park in March.

“He was giving me an evil eye so then I carried on my journey for quite a while just swinging my bag above my head,” she said.

open image in gallery Louise Whittle ran away from the menacing bird after it swooped down on her head ( SWNS )

Footage showed the buzzard swooping down on Louise Whittle, a parent of a pupil at the school, as it appeared to aim for her head.

She said: “It's absolutely bonkers that there is a buzzard attacking people. But it’s been a great learning experience for the children.

“They have learnt all about buzzards that they otherwise wouldn’t have done. The school has been absolutely fantastic in prioritising the children's safety and finding other alternatives for getting out.”

However, she worried that "the birds are being prioritised over the children" and voiced her hope "hopeful that they fly away so everyone can get back to normal".

Headteacher Ms McCarthy said: “We have also introduced additional indoor breaks with lots of engaging activities including traditional board games, cup stacking competitions and puzzles.”

open image in gallery File photo of a buzzard ( National Trust Hilary Daniel )

A Havering Council spokesperson said: "The RSPCA has advised that the buzzard may be protecting its nest or chicks, which lines up with the information we have received.

"Buzzards are protected under UK law, therefore our intervention options are very limited, and we have advised that warning signs would be the easiest solution at this time.

"We completely understand how difficult and worrying this situation is for the school and local residents and we regret that there is not a quick or straightforward solution."

In March, a rogue hawk caused mayhem in a Hertfordshire village after it began a campaign of violence, targeted mainly at tall men.

The bird, which is usually native to Brazil, Argentina and Chile, was responsible for over 20 attacks after a “sudden change in behaviour”.

The Harris hawk was sighted several times in the historic parish village of Flamstead, with professionals and local falconers recruited in an attempt to bring the bird under control.

Speaking to The Times, Roy Lambden, 68, said he was out walking when he “felt a whack” on his head, and soon realised he was bleeding.

“It was only from the corner of my eye that I realised it was a bird because I saw it fly away. I was one of the first to be hit by it,” he said.

“Since then, around 20 people I know have been attacked. Lots of bleeding heads — my friend who is bald has got two scars from it.”

The hawk was captured in April by a falconer, who said it had been carrying out the attacks because it was “hormonal”.