Three people arrested on suspicion of murder after man, 19, stabbed to death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 19-year-old man was stabbed to death.

The man was attacked just before 9pm on Friday in a car park on Market Street in Bury, Greater Manchester.

He suffered several stab wounds and later died from his injuries.

Three 19-year-old men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody for questioning, Greater Manchester Police said.

One person was arrested at Manchester Airport at 4.30am on Sunday and the other two were arrested in Bury and Bolton on Saturday night, the force added.

Detective Chief Inspector John Charlton said: “Even though we have three people in custody, this is still a live investigation and that will continue today and into next week.

“This was a violent and tragic incident that was witnessed by a lot of people.

“This incident will have shocked the community and distressed anyone who witnessed it, but we believe this was a targeted attack with no wider threat.

“Our officers will be in the area today and over the next few days as we try to establish what happened in the lead-up to this awful incident.

“We also have specialist officers supporting the family at this difficult time.

“If anyone has any information or was in the area at the time, they should contact us quoting log 3354-01/08/25.”