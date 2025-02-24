King pulls himself a pint during visit to family-owned brewery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King pulled himself a pint when he visited a brewery making a name for itself in the country’s former centre of beer production.

Charles visited family-owned Tower Brewery in Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire, where dozens of breweries shipped millions of barrels of beer across the country and the globe during the industry’s 19th century heyday.

After pouring a pint called Gone for a Burton, a traditional mid-strength beer brewed by Tower, brewery owner John Mills cheekily asked Charles: “Going to have a slurp of that, sir?”

The King replied that if he was not, he was in the “wrong place”, and held up his pint as he said: “To your very good health,” then joked: “I could pass the rest on to them,” as he looked at the press.

Mr Mills joined the King at the brewery’s bar, pulling himself a pint of his Imperial IPA in the town from where India pale ale was first exported in the 1820s, but then suggested they try something stronger.

Behind them was a bottle of The Spirit of Burton, a 41% proof Tower spirit distilled from IPA which, if left to mature, would be the basis of whisky.

After taking a sip the King, who is known to like whisky, seemed to approve, and said “interesting – yes it’s supercharged”.

The King met local business owners, charity workers and executives from other brewery firms and chatted to Monica Holton, from Burton upon Trent, who set up her Caribbean spice company Datties Soul Food during the pandemic.

Charles said Caribbean dishes “can blow your head off”, and the entrepreneur replied “especially the jerk chicken”.

Talking to another group, the conversation turned to football and Charles joked: “Most of these managers and coaches seem to come from Holland or Sweden.”

Before leaving, he was presented with a bottle of the spirit he tasted and another of King’s Ale, a commemorative tipple bottled in 1902 from a batch of beer his great-great-grandfather King Edward VII helped to stir when he visited the Bass brewery in Burton.