Lionesses lift Euros trophy in front of thousands at Buckingham Palace

The England Women’s football team have lifted their European Championships trophy outside Buckingham Palace as thousands joined in the celebrations of their dramatic victory.

The Lionesses were cheered by thousands of fans along The Mall on Tuesday after the team defended their Euros title with a penalty shootout win over Spain in the final in Basel, Switzerland.

There was singing, swearing and even a splash of royalty in attendance at the jubilant parade in central London.

Wearing white Nike T-shirts and England scarves, the team took photos with their phones as the buses travelled down the street, led by the Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines Portsmouth and flanked on either side by cheering fans waving flags.

Manager Sarina Wiegman danced alongside afrobeat star Burna Boy on stage while there was also a performance of Proud by Heather Small, before captain Leah Williamson lifted the trophy in the air to huge cheers.

Weigman was particularly ecstatic to share the stage and a hug with the artist, having previously admitted to reporters at press conferences how much she enjoyed and played his music.

After her song, Small turned to the team and said: “Congratulations ladies – we are so very proud.”

The squad then posed for photos with the gathered fans on the Mall amid a large red fireworks display, before singing along to Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline as it played over the speakers.

Among those spotted in the crowd was Princess Beatrice, the King’s niece and ninth in line to the throne, who was joined in giving her support by husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their baby daughter Athena.

Speaking on stage at the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of the palace to host Alex Scott, a tearful Williamson said: “I’ve been crying all the way down The Mall.

“This is unbelievable, probably one of the best things we’ve ever, ever been a part of, so thank you for coming out.”

Williamson described the team as “special, special people”, adding: “We love each other, we’ve got each other’s back on and off the pitch.

“We had tough moments, nasty things to deal with, and still we rise.”

Lioness Chloe Kelly, who scored the winning penalty in the Euros final, swore as she celebrated on stage.

The forward told host Alex Scott: “(It is) so good to stand side by side with every single one of these girls throughout the whole tournament, and the staff that you don’t see behind the scenes. It’s incredible.

“Thank you to everyone that got out to support us, whether that’s in Switzerland or here today. It’s so f****** special.”

Scott immediately apologised to the crowd for the language.

In a post later on X, Kelly apologised and said: “Ooops. Emotions got the better of me. Sorry for the F bomb. love CK x”

Alessia Russo, who scored the Lionesses’ equaliser with a header against Spain in the final, described the celebrations on The Mall as “a bit surreal”.

Asked by BBC News how she was feeling whilst on the open-top bus, she said: “Tired, but on cloud nine. I mean, this is just unreal.

“We didn’t really know what to expect coming into it today, but everyone was so excited on the bus, and it feels so nice to come back to England and celebrate with our fans.”

Asked to describe the scenes in central London, Russo added: “It’s just a bit surreal. It’s crazy to see this many people come out in the home of England at London, heading up to Buckingham Palace – it’s just crazy.

“I’d never have dreamed of anything like it.”

Celebrations on home soil began on Monday when the team landed at Southend Airport in Essex, where hundreds of fans waited to catch a glimpse of Sarina Wiegman’s side and the trophy.

The Lionesses attended a reception at Downing Street hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and sports minister Stephanie Peacock.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer offered “a huge, huge congratulations to you and to the whole team” as he spoke with Wiegman and some of the Lionesses via a video call from the garden of No 10.

The King also congratulated the European champions on Monday, saying in a statement posted on X: “You have shown through your example over past weeks that there are no setbacks so tough that defeat cannot be transformed into victory, even as the final whistle looms.

“Well done, Lionesses.”

Royal celebrations could continue for the team as plans for a reception at either Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle in the autumn are being explored by royal aides, it is understood.