Murder arrest after woman, 93, found dead in home

A man, 65, has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 93-year-old woman was found dead in a Cornish town.

Devon and Cornwall Police received a concern for welfare report at an address on Cherrill Gardens, Bude, at about 1pm on Sunday.

Officers and paramedics attended and the force said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe the man arrested and the woman were known to each other.

He is from the Bude area and remains in custody, police added.

Detective Inspector Rob Smith, senior investigating officer, said: “We are currently carrying out inquiries to establish what happened in this very sad case.

“A cordon has been set up to allow for a thorough investigation of the scene to take place.

“It is believed that the man and the woman were known to each other.

“The community should be reassured that this is being treated as an isolated incident and at this time we are not seeking anyone else in connection to the death.

“There will be a heightened police presence in the area over the coming days as inquiries are ongoing, and I would encourage anyone, if you have any concerns, to contact officers from the local neighbourhood policing team.”

The woman’s next of kin have been informed.

Witnesses have been asked to contact the police on 101 quoting reference number 50250165800.