Police officer fights for life as pair arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A police officer is fighting for his life in hospital after being seriously injured in a collision while on duty in Buckinghamshire.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident in Stoke Poges on Thursday evening.

The men, aged 28 and 38 and both from Slough, were also arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

A third man, 43, also from Slough, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.

Thames Valley Police said on Saturday morning that the officer remained in a life-threatening condition in hospital.

The incident happened at about 10.20pm on Thursday on the B416 Bells Hill, between Decies Way and Rogers Lane.

Allen Horn, a 56-year-old postman who lives in the area, said: “The neighbours heard a car in a cul-de-sac race around and come back, but nobody saw anything as far as I know.

“I came out in the morning and the road is closed.”

Jennifer Tulloch, 79, who also lives nearby, said: “I only saw blue flashing lights that evening.

“It’s horrible, I think he’s seriously injured. He’s not local, I don’t think. I think he was on duty. We would have heard by now if he was local.”

Matthew Barber, police and crime commissioner for Thames Valley, said: “My thoughts are with the officer, his family and his colleagues who will also be deeply affected.

“It is another stark reminder of the dangers that our police and emergency service colleagues face on a daily basis.

“Thames Valley Police is supporting the officer’s family at this difficult time.”

David Moore, Conservative councillor for Farnhams and Stoke Poges, said: “I am deeply shocked and saddened to learn that one of our brave police officers is fighting for his life following this horrific incident.

“My thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones at this incredibly difficult time, and I wish him a full and swift recovery.

“This has shaken Stoke Poges and our wider community across south Bucks. Residents and councillors alike are appalled by this incident.

“I urge anyone with information to come forward and support Thames Valley Police’s investigation so that justice can be served.”

Anybody with any information is asked to contact Thames Valley Police, either online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250252869.