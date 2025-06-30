How much does the royal family cost? A breakdown of the key figures
More than 1,900 official royal engagements were carried out in the UK and overseas in 2024-25
Here are some of the key figures from the royal accounts for 2024-2025.
– £132 million – The amount of Sovereign Grant the monarchy will receive in two years’ time in 2026/27 because of the £1.1 billion Crown Estate wind farm deal profits.
– £91.4 million – Extra income the monarchy is receiving over the next two years (2025-26 and 2026-27).
– £86.3 million – The total taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant in 2024-25, the same as the previous year.
– £85.2 million – Official net expenditure by the monarchy, a fall of £3.9 million or 4% from £89.1 million in 2023/2024.
– £41.2 million – Cost of property maintenance, compared with £47 million the previous year.
– £4.7 million – Cost of official royal travel, a rise of £500,000 from £4.2 million the previous year.
– £475,000 – Cost of 141 helicopter journeys made by members of the royal family, costing less than £17,000 each.
– £400,500 – The most expensive journey – the King and Queen’s charter flight to Samoa and thena scheduled flight back to London.
– £80,100 – Cost of the King and Queen’s charter flight to and from Belfast and helicopters around Northern Ireland in March.
– £3.2 million – Cost of housekeeping and hospitality for the Royal Household, up £600,000 from £2.6 million.
– 539 – Full-time equivalent staff paid for from the Sovereign Grant, including fixed term contracts, compared with 523 the previous year.
– £29.9 million – The wage bill for staff, up £2 million from £27.9 million.
– 123,000 – Total number of correspondence received by the Royal Household, including 41,000 with well-wishes for the King and the Princess of Wales.
– £605,000 – The cost of landscaping the East Terrace Garden at Windsor Castle with a new flowing pathway for the public, more biodiverse flower beds and two orchards.
– 1,900 – Official engagements by members of the royal family in the UK and overseas, compared with 2,300 last year.
– 93,000 guests attended 828 events at official Royal Palaces
– 12.1% – Proportion of staff from ethnic minority backgrounds working for Buckingham Palace, compared with 11.4% in 2023-2024. The target is 14% by December 2025.
– £21.5 million – Income earned to supplement the Sovereign Grant – an increase of £1.7 million or nearly 9% from £19.8 million last year, driven by record visitors to Buckingham Palace during the Summer Opening to see the newly opened East Wing.
– £22.9 million – The Prince of Wales’s annual private income from the Duchy of Cornwall estate, down £700,000 from £23.6 million the previous year.