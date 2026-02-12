Three quarters of Britons would rather stay home on Valentine’s Day – poll

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Almost three quarters of Britons would rather stay home with familiar comforts like snacks and a film than go out for Valentine’s Day, a survey suggests.

Some 57% of 25 to 34-year-olds also say they have regretted how much they spent on Valentine’s Day, and 30% now spend much less on the occasion than they did five years ago due to cost-of-living pressures, according to the poll for digital bank Zopa.

The study found 73% of Britons said they would rather stay in than splash out on an expensive dinner, gifts or a night out, rising to 79% of women.

The bank said its findings reflected a broader “cultural fatigue” towards romantic consumerism, with 11% of Britons saying they felt pressured to spend on Valentine’s Day and 28% describing the day as “overhyped”.

Across age groups, half of Britons ranked reliability (47%) above excitement (14%) or romance (21%), while 63% said a “successful” Valentine’s Day was about feeling relaxed and financially comfortable.

Psychologist Dr Tara Quinn-Cirillo said the research reflected a wider cultural change in how Britons thought about romance and the expectations it created.

She said: “Valentine’s Day can amplify pressure, comparison and unrealistic expectations – particularly during times of financial uncertainty.

“What we’re seeing now is a move towards emotional safety and familiarity over monetary gifts.”

The findings come as online grocer Ocado said Valentine’s Day this year was “shaping up to be a distinctly home-centred occasion”.

A poll for the retailer found that of those planning to celebrate Valentine’s Day, almost two-thirds (65%) intend to cook dinner at home, while just over half (54%) plan to make breakfast or brunch with it falling on a weekend this year.

Almost half (49%) say they are opting for a dine-in deal or ready meal, with 54% saying they are doing so to avoid busy cafes and restaurants, and the same proportion cite saving money as a key motivation.

Marks & Spencer also said its data suggested 82% of its customers planned to spend Valentine’s Day at home this year.

Censuswide surveyed 2,000 UK consumers for Zopa in January.