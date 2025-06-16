Starmer urges Britons in Israel to register their presence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has urged British nationals in Israel to register their presence there as countries step up efforts to bring back stranded citizens.

The Foreign Office has advised against all travel to Israel, but Britons already in the country now face difficulties getting home, with the airspace closed due to the conflict with Iran.

The Prime Minister said the UK was issuing advice to its citizens in Israel, speaking ahead of talks with other G7 leaders in Canada.

“All of us are giving advice to our citizens for British nationals in Israel, we’re giving advice today to register their presence, so there will be a portal for that,” Sir Keir said.

Downing Street said its key message to British nationals in Israel was to stay near shelter and follow the advice of local authorities.

The UK has no plans to evacuate Britons stranded in Israel but support has been stepped up in Jordan and Egypt for people who make their own way overland.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy told MPs travel advice was being updated with information about border crossing points.

He said: “The situation remains fast-moving. We expect more strikes in the days to come.

“This is a moment of grave danger for the region.”

Mr Lammy said “further escalation in the Middle East is not in Britain’s interests, nor the interests of Israel, Iran or the region” and a wider war in an oil-producing region “poses real risks for the global economy”.

He added: “Our message to both Israel and Iran is clear: Step back, show restraint.

“Don’t get pulled ever deeper into a catastrophic conflict whose consequences nobody can control.”

Poland has announced an evacuation of around 200 of its citizens in a bus convoy to Jordan, while the Czech Republic and Slovakian governments have organised repatriation flights from the region.

Iran fired further missiles at Israel overnight, while Israel’s military claimed to have “full air superiority” over Tehran as strikes continued.

The escalating conflict will be high on the agenda as leaders from the G7 group of wealthy democracies meet in Canada.

Sir Keir said that he thought there was a “consensus for de-escalation” before heading into meetings in Alberta on Monday, with US President Donald Trump among those set to attend.

“I spoke to President Trump just in recent days, and, of course, Prime Minister Netanyahu, and to pretty well all of the G7 leaders yesterday,” Sir Keir said.

“And I do think there’s a consensus for de-escalation.

“Obviously, what we need to do today is to bring that together and to be clear about how it is to be brought about.

“But the risk of the conflict escalating is obvious, I think, and the implications, not just for the region but globally, are really immense, so the focus has to be on de-escalation.”

Mr Trump is reported to have vetoed an Israeli plan to kill Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Downing Street would not be drawn on whether the UK was aware of the plan to assassinate the Iranian leader.

A No 10 spokesman said: “We wouldn’t comment on private conversations or intelligence matters.

“We are concerned by further escalation, which is in no-one’s interest, and we’re working closely with our allies to press for a return to diplomacy.”