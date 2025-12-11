Tributes paid to ‘born soldier’ British paratrooper killed in Ukraine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A paratrooper who was killed in Ukraine as he watched the testing of a new defensive capability was “a born soldier… who made the hard days easy and the good days memorable”, his company commander has said.

Lance Corporal George Hooley, 28, who was due to be promoted to corporal rank next month, died in a “tragic accident” on Tuesday morning while observing Ukrainian forces testing a new defensive capability.

The Parachute Regiment soldier, who had previously been deployed to Afghanistan, Africa and eastern Europe, has been described as “the glue” and “the laughter within his team”, and someone who had “a deep kindness and genuine time for everyone”.

In a tribute, his company commander said: “If you met George Hooley, you remembered it.

“His energy and enthusiasm were simply extraordinary.

“He provided spark that lifted others, a drive that inspired, and a zest for life that reminded us all how to live with purpose and joy. And we loved him for it.

“George had a rare gift: a deep kindness and genuine time for everyone.

“Whether you were a lifelong friend, a colleague, or someone he had just met, he made you feel valued.

“He listened – properly listened – and he cared. His door was always open, and his heart even more so.”

In a statement on social media, the Parachute Regiment said L/Cpl Hooley joined the Army in November 2015 and attended infantry training in Catterick, north Yorkshire.

It has not been disclosed which battalion he served in. The 1st Battalion is under the direction of special forces while other battalions are part of the British Army’s rapid response formation.

His company commander’s tribute continued: “At work, he was the model of professionalism. George didn’t just do his job; he excelled at it.

“A born soldier, he set the standard – the other soldiers watched to learn how things should be done, he made us all better, individually and collectively.

“He approached every task with dedication, integrity and pride.

“His colleagues will tell you that he wasn’t just part of the team, he was the character within it.

“The glue. The laughter. The calm voice of sense. The soldier who made the hard days easy and the good days memorable.”

The UK has previously acknowledged that a “small number” of military personnel are in the country, mainly providing security for the British diplomatic presence and supporting the Ukrainian armed forces.

The presence of paratroopers in Ukraine has not previously been disclosed by the Government.

The fatal incident is not assessed as being the result of hostile fire, the Press Association understands.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir Starmer said L/Cpl Hooley’s life was “full of courage and determination”.

He told MPs: “He served our country with honour and distinction around the world in the cause of freedom and democracy, including as part of the small number of British personnel in Ukraine.”

The Parachute Regiment is an airborne infantry regiment of the British Army, primarily based at Merville Barracks in Colchester.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said L/Cpl Hooley passed the Parachute Regiment’s junior non-commissioned officers’ course with distinction in October 2020 and was due to be promoted to corporal rank in January.

The MoD said he had been trusted with corporal responsibilities on his latest deployment.

His commanding officer said they had “no doubt that he would have continued to perform at the very front of his peer-group over the coming years.”

Their statement added: “All members of The Parachute Regiment mourn his loss; however, our sorrow is nothing compared to that being felt by his family, our thoughts and prayers are with them at this incredibly difficult time.”

Defence Secretary John Healey paid tribute to the soldier, saying “he served our country with distinction”.

As Mr Healey visited Washington DC on Wednesday to discuss the Aukus nuclear submarine programme, his Australian and US counterparts also paid tribute to the British paratrooper.

United States secretary of war Pete Hegseth said: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to you, and to him and his family, and it is a reflection of the sacrifice and commitment that so many make around the world.”

Australia’s defence minister Richard Marles said: “Let me start there and also pass on my condolences to George Hooley’s family. We are all very much thinking of you at this moment.”