Urgent search underway after British tourist, 76, falls overboard from cruise ship near Canary Islands
The 76-year-old man was reported missing from the Marella Explorer 2 on Thursday morning
An urgent search is taking place after a British passenger fell overboard from a cruise ship off the coast of Tenerife.
The 76-year-old man was reported missing from the Marella Explorer 2 on Thursday morning.
A Marella Cruises spokesperson told The Independent: "We are deeply saddened to confirm that a guest was seen entering the water while the ship was on passage to La Gomera. Our thoughts are with the individual and their loved ones during this difficult time.
"Our dedicated care team is supporting the family, providing assistance and comfort. We are working closely with local authorities and will continue to offer every possible support."
This is a breaking story, more to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments