James Scott Rhys Anderson, who says he is a former British soldier, has been captured in Russia’s Kursk region while fighting for Ukraine, according to Russian state media.

The 22-year-old man’s father told the Daily Mail he feared his son would be tortured, while the UK Foreign Office confirmed it was “supporting the family of a British man following reports of his detention”.

His capture would mark one of the first known cases of a Western national being captured on Russian soil while fighting for Ukraine.

So, who is Mr Anderson, and how did this man come to be captured by Russian forces?

open image in gallery In this photo taken from footage released by the Russian defence ministry last month, a Russian soldier fires from a howitzer toward Ukrainian positions in Kursk ( AP )

How did we get here?

In footage shared online, a man identifying himself as Mr Anderson is seen dressed in combat fatigues while appearing to have his hands tied.

Russian state outlet RIA reported a national security source as saying that he is a British citizen fighting with the Ukrainian army in Russia’s Kursk region.

Ukraine’s forces launched an incursion in the region in August and are now facing an intensified counter-attack from Russian and reportedly North Korean troops.

Who is James Scott Rhys Anderson?

In the footage, Mr Anderson said he served as a private in the British Army from 2019 to 2023, in the 22nd Signal Regiment. “I was a signalman,” he said.

He said he signed up to fight for Ukraine’s International Legion after losing his job.

“When I left ... I applied on the International Legion webpage. I had just lost everything. I just lost my job,” he said. “I [saw] it on the TV ...It was a stupid idea.”

open image in gallery Two Russian military volunteers in Kursk ( EPA )

Scott Anderson confirmed to the Daily Mail that his son had been operating as a signalman in Ukraine’s International Legion, saying: “I’m hoping he’ll be used as a bargaining chip but my son told me they torture their prisoners and I’m so frightened he’ll be tortured.”

Mr Anderson said his son had been in the British armed forces for four years, having gone to Army Foundation College as a 17-year-old. After leaving the Army last year, he became a civilian custody officer for Thames Valley Police, prior to travelling to Ukraine, the Mail reported.

‘I didn’t want him to go,’ father says

Speaking to the Mail from his home in Oxfordshire, his 41-year-old father said he had spoken to his son on WhatsApp nearly every day until he was posted on his most recent operation in the past week, and had been in the Ukrainian border region of Sumy – which neighbours Kursk – during their last contact.

He said his son was “alive, healthy” in Sumy, where he had sent a video to his father.

“James last came home only a month and a half ago. He said his Ukrainian commander had made a promise that he’d contact me if he was ever killed or captured,” said Mr Anderson. “When he called me and sent the video I was in complete shock and in tears. I could see straight away it was him. He looks frightened, scared and worried.”

He added: “I didn’t want him to go. I did try to persuade him not to go – my whole family tried to persuade him. He wanted to go out there because he thought he was doing what was right. He was dead against what was happening to the Ukrainian people.