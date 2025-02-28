Starmer presses Egyptian president for release of jailed British man

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has raised the case of a jailed British citizen, whose mother is in a dangerous stage of a hunger strike, with the president of Egypt.

The Prime Minister spoke to Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Friday afternoon, Downing Street said.

During the call, Sir Keir pressed for the release of British-Egyptian national Alaa Abd El-Fattah, who has been detained in Egypt since September 29 2019.

The 43-year-old was sentenced to five years in prison in December 2021 after being accused of spreading false news.

His mother, Laila Soueif, who is on hunger strike, was taken to St Thomas’ Hospital in central London on Monday evening where she faces an “immediate risk to life”, according to her doctor.

Ms Soueif, who has eaten nothing for 152 days apart from black coffee, herbal tea and hydration salts, was placed on a glucose drip on Thursday.

She received the medical treatment over the course of 12 hours at the request of her daughters.

One of her daughters, Sanaa Seif, suggested her mother’s condition is critical.

She said: “When we met Keir Starmer he asked us for more time and promised that he would do all he could to free my brother and reunite him with his son in Brighton. My sister and I have convinced my mother to take one dose of glucose drip, to try to stop her from dying of hunger today.

“Nothing is guaranteed but we hope that this gives us a few more days with our mother, and that Keir Starmer keeps his promise.

“I don’t think we’ll be able to convince mum to do this again. So we desperately urge the Prime Minister to use this time well.”

According to No 10, Sir Keir raised the case of Mr El-Fattah with the Egyptian president on Friday afternoon in a phone call.

“The Prime Minister discussed the case of British national Alaa Abd El-Fattah with President Sisi. He pressed for Alaa’s release, having met his mother Laila Soueif in recent weeks,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

The two leaders were also said to have discussed their hope that the ceasefire in Gaza becomes a “lasting peace”, and the UK and Egypt’s wider relationship.

Sir Keir met Ms Soueif in mid-February and vowed to do all he can to secure her son’s release.

In the ensuing weeks, she has had to stop her regular appearances outside No 10 alongside campaigners calling for her son’s release before being admitted to hospital.