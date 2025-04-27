British Paralympian reported missing in Las Vegas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Friends and family are appealing to find a British Paralympian with a “heart of gold” who has gone missing in Las Vegas.

Track cyclist Sam Ruddock from Rugby, Warwickshire, travelled to the United States on 13 April to watch a WrestleMania event. He was last heard from on 16 April, according to loved ones who spoke to The Independent.

Lucy Hatton, a former athlete and close friend who lived with Mr Ruddock in 2017, said that his disappearance was “very concerning at this point”.

open image in gallery Sam Ruddock’s close friend said he is a ‘tremendous human being’ ( Whitehead/SWpix.com/Shutterstock )

She called the embassy on Monday to raise concerns after she and other members of his circle hadn’t heard from him since 16 April.

“Something just wasn’t right because Sam was someone who was so overwhelming on social media”.

“He’s the type of person who wants to share his passions and he loves sport”, she added, calling him a “tremendous human being.”

Mr Ruddock, who lives with cerebral palsy, has a son who is two and a half years old. It is understood that his mother, Fran Ruddock, has also spoken to the police following his disappearance.

Lincolnshire police confirmed that there is an active missing person investigation for Mr Ruddock and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said they were in contact with the local authorities.

An FCDO Spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British man reported missing in Las Vegas and are in contact with the local authorities.”

open image in gallery Sam Ruddock travelled to Las Vegas to watch a WrestleMania event ( Getty Images )

The Independent has contacted Las Vegas’ Metropolitan Police Department for comment.

Ms Hatton said Mr Ruddock was staying at a hostel called the Bungalows in Las Vegas while he was hoping to see WrestleMania. He checked in on the 14th and was supposed to check out on the 15th, but has not checked out and left his belongings.

She added that Mr Ruddock had suffered severe mental health difficulties last year, including suffering heavily from depression. He sought and received help from British Cycling and friends and family circled around him to support him.

Ms Hatton said he had a “heart of gold” and hoped he was safe.

“I just want Sam to know that no one’s angry, if you’ve gone off grid because you need time for yourself, absolutely just let someone know that you’re okay,” she said.

A spokesperson for British Cycling said the body understood Mr Ruddock was reported missing to UK and US police and Interpol after not being heard from since Wednesday 16th April 2025, while visiting Las Vegas, USA.

“We urge anyone who has been in contact with Sam since 16th April or may have any information of his whereabouts to contact their local police department as soon as possible,” the spokesperson said.