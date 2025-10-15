British Library workers to strike in pay dispute

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Workers at the British Library are to strike in a dispute over pay.

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said more than 300 of its members at the site in London will walk out from October 27 to November 9 after voting by 98% in favour of industrial action.

The union said the workers faced a second consecutive year of a below-inflation pay rise.

PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “A near unanimous vote for strike action is just a small glimpse into the strength of feeling among our members at the British Library.

“They are livid at yet another insulting pay offer that does little to alleviate the health problems that many suffer from because of low pay.

“Nor does it come close to ending the need for many to work second jobs and take out loans to pay their bills and meet their housing costs.

“The employer’s well-paid executives need to take the blinkers off and understand that our hard-working members are what makes the British Library the vital cultural institution that it is.”

A British Library spokesperson said: “Following conversations with trade unions, the British Library has made a formal pay offer of 3% for the year 2025/26, which is weighted to enhance benefits for our lower pay bands – all staff would receive a minimum of a consolidated increase of 2.4% or £800 (whichever is the higher).

“The Library has also reaffirmed its commitment to being a living wage foundation employer, under which our lower-paid employees are likely to receive a substantially higher percentage increase.

“Separately, a restructure of senior management is under way, however, details of this process remain confidential while those who are affected are consulted.

“However, the PCS statement contains inaccuracies, in particular the reference to a £5,000 bonus for senior leaders, which is not the case.”