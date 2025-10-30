Lynx enclosure unveiled in ‘major milestone’ for reintroduction to British wild

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new wild cat enclosure has been unveiled in a “major” step towards reintroducing lynx into British wildlife after several hundred years.

Wildwood Trust, a charity aiming to restore Britain’s lost species, has designed the new facility at its wildlife park near Canterbury in Kent.

On Tuesday, Eurasian lynx Torridon and Flossie were pictured perching next to each other as they explored their new enclosure.

The Eurasian lynx is a native British predator that disappeared in medieval times due to woodland loss.

Paul Whitfield, director general of Wildwood Trust, said: “This new facility is about more than creating a home for our lynx; it’s about helping to move them from a species we’ve lost to one we’re bringing back.

“The idea that lynx could once again roam our wild places is not only feasible but incredibly exciting – and something we should all celebrate.”

The facility has been built to breed lynx and the charity says it marks “a major milestone” in plans to return the species to the UK.

Wildwood is known for reintroducing European bison to the wild and has noted that reintroducing the wild cats to the UK would help regulate prey like deer and lead to more balanced ecosystems.

The Missing Lynx Project, led by The Lifescape Project, is currently assessing whether local habitats and communities in Northumberland, Cumbria and southern Scotland would be ready for their return.

“We hope to apply for a licence, but only once we have a plan that’s designed together with local people – one that sets out measures that are feasible and can actually work,” said Dr Deborah Brady, lead ecologist at The Lifescape Project.

Public debate around lynx reintroduction reignited in January after four lynx were illegally released in the Scottish Highlands.

Sally Holt, head of carnivores and small mammals at Wildwood, said: “While some people misunderstand lynx and how they live, in reality, lynx are shy, solitary animals that avoid human contact and play an important role in keeping ecosystems healthy.

“Part of our job at Wildwood is to help people see the lynx for what it truly is – a quiet, elusive predator of deer that once helped balance our natural landscapes.”