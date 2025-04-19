British couple among four dead after cable car crash in southern Italy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British couple have died in a cable crash near Naples.

Graeme Winn, 65 and Elaine Winn, 58, were among the four people who died in the crash on Thursday at Monte Faito in the town of Castellammare di Stabia, according to a spokesman for the local mayor’s office.

The couple, from Market Harborough in Leicestershire, were part of a local bikers group, it is understood.

An Israeli national also died and a fifth person, believed to be a foreign tourist, was seriously injured in the incident, it was reported.

A traction cable snapped, bringing cable cars to a halt, according to initial information.

A number of people had to be taken down from another cable car.

An investigation over multiple manslaughter and culpable disaster charges has been opened by Italian prosecutors, according to reports.

In a translated post on social media, Vincenzo De Luca, president of Campania, called the day “truly tragic and painful” and said his thoughts go to those who died or were injured and their families.

Luigi Vicinanza Sindaco, the mayor of Castellammare, said on Facebook that there will be a day of mourning and cancelled all events for the Easter holiday.

Firefighters, police and Italy’s alpine rescue were sent to the scene, which is between the popular tourist areas of Pompeii and Sorrento.

The EAV public transport firm, which runs the cable car, said the service had reopened a week ago with all required safety conditions.

Checks were being carried out by investigators on the cable car and the possibility that strong wind was among the causes of the incident.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her condolences from Washington DC, where was meeting US President Donald Trump.

A British tourist said she saw people being taken down from one cable car in a harness after the incident.

Megan Pacey, 50, from London, was with her husband, James Ross, and their children Hannah, 10, and Luke, eight, when they saw a suspended cable car.

She said: “We were within a minute or two of (the incident) happening.

“They started winching people down from the cable car. We watched the first couple of people come down in a harness and as we left, there was a sense of urgency that had kicked in.”

She said she saw flowers and candles on the steps outside the railway station on Friday and emergency services remained at the scene.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the families of a British couple who have died in Italy and are in touch with the local authorities.”