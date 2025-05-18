‘Hard-won progress’ on cardiovascular disease risks being lost, charity warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“Hard-won progress” in reducing cardiovascular disease risks being lost, a charity has warned, as figures show Scottish heart health has declined more quickly at the start of the 2020s than in any other decade for half a century.

Analysis by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) Scotland points to the first sustained increase in cardiovascular death rates among working-age adults “in at least a generation”.

The rate stood at 68 cardiovascular deaths per 100,000 in 2023, compared with 60 deaths per 100,000 in 2019.

In all, 2,324 working-age adults (those aged 20-64) died from cardiovascular disease in 2023 compared with 2,032 in 2019, an increase of 14%.

This means an average of 45 working-age adults died each week from the disease in 2023 compared to 39 in 2019.

The BHF said the increase comes after successive decades of progress, which have seen deaths each year from conditions like heart attack and stroke “nearly halve” since the 1960s.

The charity has launched a new strategy calling for a bold “reimagining” of the way the country prevents and treats heart disease and stroke, which it says could save “countless” lives.

David McColgan, head of BHF Scotland, said: “It’s been the worst start to a decade for heart health for half a century, but we’re entering an era of immense scientific opportunity that can turn this tide.

“By driving a research revolution, we can reverse this worrying trend and save more lives than ever before.

“The BHF’s new strategy will be key to this, and the next step for us as we aim to save many more families the heartbreak of losing loved ones far too soon.”

The figures highlight a range of areas pointing to Scotland’s declining heart health since 2020.

These include a 140% increase in the number of people waiting for a cardiology appointment, and a doubling of the number of people waiting for an echocardiogram.

Obesity rates have also reached record levels, with an estimated 32% of adults (1.4 million) having weight defined as obese, up from 29% in 2019.

There are also record numbers of people living with diabetes – a major factor for cardiovascular disease – and with atrial fibrillation (an irregular heart rhythm).

The reasons for the worsening picture, the charity said, include an increasingly unhealthy population; widening health inequalities; the impact of Covid-19; pressure on the NHS; and a lack of “meaningful action” by the Scottish Government on issues like obesity.

In launching its new strategy the charity has set out three “priorities” it said could help address the challenges.

It is calling for heart disease prevention to be “reimagined” through areas like data science and AI; increased investment in cardiovascular research; and support for the health service to improve care for people with heart conditions.

Professor Bryan Williams, chief scientific and medical officer at the BHF, said: “Research-driven innovation in the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular diseases has been one of the great success stories of modern medicine.

“However, these diseases remain one of the biggest yet most preventable causes of premature death and ill health.

“We need to act now to prevent the hard-won progress of recent decades being lost for future generations.

“Reimagining how we prevent and treat heart disease and stroke is key to transforming the nation’s health.

“Research and innovation are how we’ll achieve this, and the rapid advances in AI, data science, technology and advanced therapies offer us a glimpse into what’s possible if we capitalise on this era of scientific opportunity.

“We can’t do this alone, so support from governments and partners will be critical to unleash the potential of the UK’s life sciences sector to help unlock the lifesaving treatments and cures millions are still waiting for.”

The BHF is the biggest independent funder of cardiovascular research in the UK, committing around £100 million of new research awards every year.

Scottish public health minister Jenni Minto said: “We strongly share the ambition to improve Scotland’s heart health and help people live longer, happier lives.

“A key part of this is ensuring that we create an environment which helps people to make healthier choices about their health which are critical to maintaining heart health – including stopping smoking, exercising regularly and eating a balanced diet.”

To help with this, she said the Scottish Government, together with the council body Cosla, would soon publish a Population Health Framework “which is focused on prevention”.

Ms Minto added: “Through our Heart Disease Action Plan we are working to ensure timely and equitable access to diagnosis, treatment, and care for people with heart disease in Scotland.

“We were pleased that Parliament approved this year’s Scottish budget which ensures a record funding settlement for the NHS, allowing us to invest in bringing down waiting times and making it easier to see a GP.”