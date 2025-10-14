British D-Day heroes commemorated with installation of 1,475 silhouettes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 300 volunteers have helped set up an installation in time for Remembrance Day of 1,475 silhouettes representing the British servicemen who died on D-Day.

The Royal Armouries Fort Nelson museum in Portsmouth, Hampshire, stepped in to host the Standing With Giants display after the planned venue had to pull out.

As well as commemorating the servicemen under British command, the tribute features 50 silhouettes representing members of the French resistance.

The installation was most recently shown at the British Normandy Museum in France.

Dan Barton, founder and chairman of trustees of Standing With Giants, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the number of volunteers who have come forward and given their time and help – a huge thank you to everyone for their support.

“We are delighted to be at Fort Nelson and grateful to them for stepping in at the last minute when our other venue fell through.

“This is a perfect place for our D-Day tribute as it overlooks Portsmouth, from where the troops sailed from on D-Day 81 years ago.”

Lizzie Puddick, public engagement manager at Fort Nelson, said: “We are honoured to be hosting this poignant tribute to those who gave their lives on D-Day.

“Thank you to all our wonderful volunteers who are helping us put this tribute together. We are asking people to book their tickets in advance online at our website and visit this moving installation.”

The exhibition, For Your Tomorrow–The People’s Tribute, runs from October 22 to November 30.