Northern Ireland’s First Minister welcomes intention to lower voting age to 16

Northern Ireland’s First Minister has welcomed an announcement by the UK Government that it intends to lower the voting age to 16.

Ministers are to bring forward a Bill before 2029 which will include extending the right to vote to 16 and 17-year-olds, and work to create a system of automated voter registration.

Teenagers aged 16 or over can already vote in Holyrood, Senedd and local government elections in Wales and Scotland, but not in UK parliamentary elections.

The legislation is not expected to be in place before the next election to the Northern Ireland Assembly and the local government elections in the region in 2027.

Michelle O’Neill described a “step forward for democracy”.

“I’ll now be contacting the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, urging him to ensure that the right to vote at 16 applies to the 2027 Assembly and Council elections in the north,” she said in a post on the social media network X.

SDLP leader Claire Hanna said voting rights should be changed at all levels.

“Enfranchising 16 and 17-year-olds has been a long held SDLP position and we welcome confirmation from the Government today that this will be in place for the next general election,” she said.

“There are many young people in Northern Ireland actively engaged in politics and I know that for generations there has been frustration that they could not play a full role in the democratic process.

“The SDLP believes that these voting rights must stretch beyond general elections and be extended to voting for the Assembly and local councils.

“We will continue to make the case for that at Westminster and push for change to secure voting at all levels for 16 and 17-year-olds.”

There was also a call to ensure the legislation is in place by 2027 from the Alliance Party.

North Antrim MLA Sian Mulholland said: “We have long-argued that the disenfranchisement of our society’s young people is a major democratic deficit here in Northern Ireland.

“However, time is of the essence and we need urgent clarification that it will be a priority to see this implemented in time for the next NI Assembly election in 2027. We cannot afford any further delay.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said the new legislation is expected to be in place before the next general election in 2029, but not the next Stormont election in 2027.

“Our manifesto commitment to lower the voting age to 16 during this Parliament includes all non-devolved elections across the UK. This includes elections to the Northern Ireland Assembly and local government elections in Northern Ireland,” they said.

“We intend for the franchise change to be in place in good time ahead of the next general election. Our expectation is that this will not be in place for the May 2027 Northern Ireland Assembly and local elections.

“This Bill will include a number of major changes to our electoral system, as well as expanding the franchise, and we need to get these right.”