British Gas to offer customers window of half-price electricity

British Gas is offering thousands of its customers half-price electricity for a two-hour window on Wednesday.

With windy conditions expected to result in more renewable energy being available, British Gas is holding an event in which customers can receive discounted electricity between 11am and 1pm.

The discount will be available to the energy company’s PeakSave customers who have signed up to take part in its “Green Flex” events – which take place when greater periods of sunshine and wind are likely to create an abundance of renewable energy.

Wednesday’s Green Flex event – which is open only to customers with smart meters – is the second this month, and the fourth so far of 2025. Eligible customers will be emailed to ask whether they want to opt in to take part.

These events are in addition to the company’s PeakSave Sunday scheme, which sees thousands of customers offered half-price electricity between 11am and 4pm every Sunday.

British Gas says it launched the PeakSave scheme to reward customers for better energy usage, supporting a greener energy supply. So far, the company says it has paid more than £23m to over 920,000 customers, who have collectively shifted 27,765 MWH of energy.

After each Green Flex event, British Gas credits half of what customers have spent back to their accounts, with the payment showing up on their next bill or online statement, typically within two weeks of each event ending. For prepaid customers, the credit is automatically added to their meter, typically within 10 working days after the month ends.

British Gas uses its own forecasting to choose when to hold the events, which the company says are used to test the scheme’s potential savings and impact on the grid.

The discount is only available to customers with a smart meter

According to British Gas, there is no obligation for customers to change their normal routine, although the more they can shift regular activities such as washing, cleaning, cooking or using electricity-heavy garden equipment, the more they can save on energy bills in a climate-friendly way.

British Gas is one of a number of energy suppliers running credit schemes dependent on times of usage.

Some of these initiatives are run in conjunction with the National Grid Electricity System Operator’s “demand flexibility service”, which aims to incentivise customers to cut their energy usage at peak times to help maintain the stability of the grid and prevent power cuts.