Storm Goretti has battered the UK, with tens of thousands of people left without power, widespread travel disruption and school closures after overnight temperatures dropped as low as 12.5C.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings in several areas, cautioning that travel hazards and mishaps are far more likely.

British Gas forecasts that 60,000 households across Britain are expected to need help with their heating and water systems this week alone. The cold weather can take a toll on boilers, pipes, and radiators – and bills are likely to rise to match.

Joanna Flowers, a British Gas service and repair engineer, said: “If you wake up and your heating isn't working during a cold snap like this, don't panic. There are some simple checks you can do yourself before calling an engineer.”

open image in gallery Storm Goretti bring snow to Dowlais, Wales, 9 January 2026 ( PA )

Here’s everything you need to know about protecting your utilities to ensure your home keeps warm during Storm Goretti and beyond:

Check the basics

The best place to start when faced with heating issues is to make sure there are no easily fixable issues at play. The first thing to do is ensure that the gas, electric and water supply is turned on, British Gas says.

Next, where applicable, checking the room thermostat, boiler pressure gauge, and permanent pilot light.

It is also important to check that the boiler is on, working properly, and on the right settings. Sometimes hitting the reset switch or switching it on and off is the best way to get it back in order.

Ms Flowers advises: “If you try all these steps and your heating still isn't working, or if you're not confident doing these checks yourself, call us and if you call before 11am, one of our engineers will be with you the same day.”

Preventing frozen pipes

Frozen pipes are liable to crack or even burst – and land you with a hefty repair bill. British Gas recommends wrapping your pipes up warm to prevent the water inside your pipes freezing.

Insulating materials are a cheap fix, and can be purchased from most DIY stores. Encasing your pipes in this will ensure they don’t lose heat, saving an average £15 on your bills.

What to do if your pipes freeze or burst

If your pipes do freeze, there are actions you can take. You must firstly locate the stopcock for your water supply, as this will need to be turned off while you fix the issue. You can try using a warm towel or hairdryer to heat up the water in your pipes, but calling out a plumber is the best course of action.

open image in gallery Wintry conditions in Scarborough on Monday (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Wire )

If your pipes do burst, only a plumber can help. Water UK recommends making sure your water supply is turned off, opening all your taps to divert the flooding, and placing plenty of towels around the leaks to soak up the water.

Bleeding your radiators

Air can enter your heating system, forming bubbles in your radiators which may stop them from working. If you can feel cold spots on the top of your radiator, switch it off and – when it cools down – turn the valve on top to let the air out.

Energy Saving Trust also recommends installing reflective radiator panels behind your radiators. These will stop excess heat being absorbed into the walls, and reflect it back into the room, saving up to £25 a year.

Warming up your house

If you’re struggling to keep the cold out of your home, it’s worth checking you’re doing everything you can to heat up effectively. British Gas recommends draught proofing around windows and doors to keep warm air in, and cold air out. Self-adhesive foam strips work well on windows, while draught excluders will work for the bottom of doors. Keyhole and letterbox covers are also worth considering if you notice cold air coming from these sources.

Another tip is to make sure your home is furnished effectively for keeping warm. Sofas in front of radiators can soak up a lot of the essential heat they provide, as well as closed windows or blinds. Consider moving any furniture blocking sources of heat, and keep windows and blinds open during the day to let the sun provide more heat.