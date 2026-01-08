Farage stance on benefit cap ‘just basic racism’, says Swinney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage’s stance that the two-child benefit cap should only be lifted for British-born families is “basic racism”, Scotland’s First Minister has said.

Mr Farage has drawn criticism for his comments at a press conference on Wednesday, where he said his party would vote against Government proposals to lift the cap.

Under Reform plans, both parents would have to be born in the UK and working full time for the cap to be lifted.

The Scottish Government has long spoken out against the cap and had instituted plans to mitigate it before Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced its scrapping in her November budget.

Speaking to LBC on Thursday, Mr Swinney said: “I think Nigel Farage is quite actively engaged in a competition with the Conservative Party to be the nastiest of all parties.

“I think underlying much of what Nigel Farage says is just basic racism, and I will have none of it.”

But, speaking to BBC Radio Scotland on Thursday, Lord Offord – one of the leading contenders to be Reform UK’s leader in Scotland – said the comments were “completely colour blind”.

He said: “This has nothing to do with with colour or creed.

“This is British nationals who have paid into the system, who see that they are not being given priority, particularly in our more disadvantaged communities, and we need to help our own citizens.

“We’ve got the responsibility to help our own people who have paid into the system.”

The First Minister also took aim at Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay, who has said his party would look to fund tax cuts by reducing the social security budget, not ruling out potential changes to the much-praised Scottish Child Payment.

“The Conservatives, by their stance on the Scottish Child Payment, demonstrate the heartlessness of their approach and with every passing day, we see the Conservatives reaffirm their reputation as the nasty party of politics,” he said.

“The Scottish Child Payment is an essential intervention to lift family incomes and to lift children out of poverty.

“That’s why we’ve got child poverty rates falling in Scotland, when they’re rising in the rest of the United Kingdom, because the Scottish Child Payment is only available here in Scotland.”

Scottish Tory social security spokesman Alexander Stewart said: “Scotland’s hardworking taxpayers are fed up with paying sky-high taxes to fund the SNP’s ballooning benefits bill.

“By the end of the decade Scotland’s welfare spending will reach £10 billion – that is simply unsustainable.

“We want to bring the benefits bill down so that hardworking taxpayers can keep more of their money.

“Only the out-of-touch Holyrood bubble thinks making the benefits system fair for taxpayers is controversial.

“It’s what workers across the country are crying out for.”

The First Minister’s comments come as he announced £10 million freed up in this financial year by the UK Government’s scrapping of the cap will see £5.5 million to bolster the Scottish Welfare Fund, while the remainder will be given to three anti-poverty charities.

Children First and the Corra Foundation will each receive £1.5 million, with a further £550,000 given to Aberlour Children’s Charity.

A further £1 million will support the delivery of the Government’s child poverty delivery plan.