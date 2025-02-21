Return of Trump may boost number of overseas university students in UK – report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British universities could benefit from the return of Donald Trump as US president, a report has suggested.

US education “may lose some of its lustre for international students” and the UK could see a rise in overseas students due to the change of leadership in the White House, according to the British Council.

More restrictive attitudes in the US, Canada and Australia could turn away prospective international students, which will provide a “ready recruitment pool” for UK universities, researchers said.

It comes after university leaders in the UK have warned of significant financial concerns as a result of a fall in the number of international students and frozen tuition fees paid by domestic students.

The British Council report said: “While uncertainty is the only certainty of Trump’s governing style, his return may be good news for the UK sector both in East Asia and elsewhere.

“Combined with greater restrictions in Australia and Canada on international students, the UK will likely benefit from the marginal student who otherwise would have studied in another major English-speaking destination country but may now view the UK as the most welcoming among them.”

The report highlighted that a similar phenomenon occurred in the US during Mr Trump’s first term in office, when the number of international enrolments in the US declined on an annual basis every year.

On the eve of the pandemic, there were more than 50,000 fewer international students in the US than when President Trump took office, it said.

Researchers have predicted that not all regions will be affected equally.

In Mr Trump’s first term, the declines in enrolments were “sharpest” in students from the Middle East and North Africa, North America and Central America, and Europe, according to the report.

Figures released last week showed that the number of international students applying for a place on an undergraduate higher education course in the UK through Ucas has risen by 2.7% this year.

Overall, the total number of applicants from the US has risen by 11.7% to 6,680 since January last year, according to the admissions service.

The British Council report concluded that the perception of restrictive attitudes towards students in other English-speaking countries will prove beneficial to the UK.

It predicts that the UK may see its share of international student enrolments in major host destination markets rise even as the overall number of students enrolling in these markets shrinks.

British universities may further aid their cause by making greater investments in transnational education (TNE) partnerships to remain “competitive and relevant” overseas, it said.

Researchers have suggested that universities in the UK will need to expand their horizons beyond traditional recruitment markets.

The report found that India may have peaked as a source of outbound students, while in China a weak economy will continue to fuel rising demand for postgraduate education.

British universities will need to “look over their shoulder at more cost-effective alternatives”, especially in East Asia, where the quality of the higher education offer is perceived to be on the rise, it added.

The report said the UK will “face rising competition” from non-traditional host destination markets in East Asia, as well as declining enrolments of students from India.

Maddalaine Ansell, director of education at the British Council, said: “At a time of increased competition for international students, it is crucial that the UK does everything it can to maintain its position as a global leader in higher education.

“While our English-speaking competitors might be experiencing challenges, we must not grow complacent.

“There is work to be done to boost recruitment from a larger number of smaller markets, in making greater investments in TNE, and in continuing to ensure that the UK recruits highly qualified international students from across the globe.”