British citizenship ‘loophole’ axed under new law

A new law has come into force, preventing individuals stripped of their British citizenship on national security grounds from automatically regaining it after an initial appeal.

Previously, those deemed a threat could be released from immigration detention or returned to the UK while further appeals were still underway.

This legislative change effectively closes what authorities described as a "legal loophole," ensuring that citizenship cannot be restored until all appeal proceedings have been fully exhausted.

Between 2018 and 2023, an average of 12 individuals annually had their citizenship revoked because it was deemed "conducive to the public good."

These significant decisions are made by the Home Secretary in cases of serious public interest, typically involving terrorism or organised crime.

Shamima Begum, who travelled from east London to territory held by the so-called Islamic State group a decade ago at the age of 15, remains the most prominent example of this power's application.

Dan Jarvis said ministers take national security extremely seriouslyy ( James Manning/PA )

She was “married off” to an IS fighter and was stripped of her British citizenship in February 2019.

Security minister Dan Jarvis said: “The Government takes national security extremely seriously and this new law sends a clear message: we will take no chances when it comes to protecting our country and our people.

“We have strengthened our ability to keep the most dangerous people out of Britain – those who threaten our safety, our way of life and the values we stand for. This law makes us all safer.”

The Deprivation of Citizenship Orders (Effect during Appeal) Act 2025, which received royal assent on Tuesday night, will also stop someone facing proceedings from renouncing any other nationalities, which could stop them being deported or having their British citizenship stripped due to becoming unlawfully stateless.

The new law will not change a person’s right to appeal and does not widen the reasons why a person could be deprived of their British status.