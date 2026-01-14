Dual citizen Britons without UK passport could be refused entry under rule change

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British dual citizens visiting the UK without a British passport may soon be denied entry as fresh rules come into force next month.

Under changes coming into effect on 25 February, British nationals abroad must present a current UK passport or a certificate of entitlement to prove their status when entering the country.

Previously, dual citizens have been able to travel to the UK using non-British passports and have, if required, been able to prove their citizenship status using other documents.

The changes apply to all British and Irish dual citizens abroad, including those in any EU country, who will now have to fork out around £100 if they want to return home.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “From 25 February 2026, all dual British citizens will need to present either a valid British passport or certificate of entitlement to avoid delays at the border.

“Digitising the immigration system using ETAs ensures millions of people enjoy a more seamless travel experience to the UK. ETAs also give us greater power to stop those who pose a threat from setting foot in the country and gives us a fuller picture of immigration.”

open image in gallery All dual citizens will be subject to the changes ( PA )

What are the new rules?

The changes are part of the Home Office’s new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme, which will soon require visitors from countries that do not need a visa to travel to the UK to obtain an ETA before arrival.

As British and Irish citizens are exempt from ETA’s, they must now travel on a British or Irish passport or present a certificate of entitlement.

Who is impacted by the changes?

The new entry requirements will apply to all dual citizens living or travelling overseas. Citizens travelling on or before 24 February will still be able to travel to the UK on a valid non-British passport.

open image in gallery A standard British adult passport costs £94.50 ( PA Archive )

How much will it cost?

A standard British adult passport costs £94.50, while an Irish passport costs €75. However, the price of applying for a passport from overseas is slightly higher.

A certificate of entitlement, which is a document placed in a foreign passport proving the holder can live and work in the UK, costs £589.

Why are these changes being made?

A House of Commons briefing noted that while there is no legal requirement for British citizens to travel on a British passport, pre-departure checks for travellers make it difficult to travel to the UK without one.

It said the Home Office had been advising dual nationals entering the UK to travel on a British passport for many months, but hadn’t been strictly enforcing the requirement to allow people time to adjust.

open image in gallery Prior to the changes, British dual citizens have been able to enter the country on alternative passports ( PA Archive )

It said: “Some people question why they can’t use other documents to prove their right of abode and exemption from the permission to travel requirement, such as an expired British passport or a certificate of naturalisation or registration as a British citizen.

“Those documents aren’t listed in the Home Office’s document checking guidance for transport providers. Carriers are unlikely to deviate from the guidance because they can be penalised for bringing inadequately documented passengers to the UK.”