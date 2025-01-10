British boy, 12, dies in BMW crash on motorway in Belgium
The boy was with his family in a BMW X5 when it crashed on the motorway close to the French border in Veurne, Belgium
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A British boy has died and five members of his family suffered injuries in a horror crash on a motorway in Belgium.
The 12-year-old boy was travelling with his parents and three siblings in a BMW X5 when it lost control on the E40 in Veurne on Thursday morning at around 1am, according to local reports.
The vehicle, which was heading toward the French border, flipped over and landed on its roof in the motorway verge. Emergency services were alerted by the vehicle’s automatic emergency call system.
In a statement issued to The Telegraph, local police said: “There were a total of six occupants in the car. One of them, a 12-year-old boy with British nationality, was thrown out of the vehicle and died of his injuries.”
The rest of the family were taken to hospital, where four were treated for minor injuries. One family member had more serious wounds but is not in a critical condition.
The Veurne division of the West Flanders Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the crash.
The office said: “The first findings show that the poor weather conditions and aquaplaning on the road, in combination with an unadjusted speed, may be the causes of the accident.
“No other vehicles were involved in the accident. The investigation is continuing.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments