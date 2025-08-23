Show on life as trans woman scoops best comedy show award at Edinburgh Fringe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An act which explores life as a trans woman has won the prestigious Best Comedy Show award at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Sam Nicoresti’s Baby Doomer show won the Taffner Family best comedy show prize at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

Ayoade Bamgboye picked up the best newcomer award for her debut show Swings and Roundabouts.

Described as the most prestigious prizes in the world of comedy, the Edinburgh Comedy Awards have been running since 1981.

Nica Burns, director of the awards, said: “Our 2025 winners capture the spirit of comedy right now: bold, brilliant, and deeply connected to audiences.

“In very different ways, they’ve each created shows that feel utterly of this moment, sparking laughter while saying something lasting.

“Together, they remind us why the Fringe matters, a place where the freshest voices can shine. The future of British comedy is in excellent hands.”

She continued: “Sam Nicoresti’s Baby Doomer is a masterfully woven, polished and delightfully human show that captures an essential moment with, to paraphrase her words, laughs by the seconds.

“Packed with relatable set pieces that linger long after, Sam is a fresh, bright voice that we need in 2025.”

Ms Burns added: “Ayoade Bamgboye’s debut hour is electric, constantly keeping you on your toes.

“What begins as an everyday anecdote about the Co-op unfolds into a rich, often surreal world, layered with profound emotional depth.”

The hour-long Baby Doomer show is described as a “glistening new stand-up show” from “burgeoning trans icon Sam Nicoresti”.

The other shows nominated for the Taffner Family best comedy show gong were: Dan Tiernan: All In; Ed Night: Your Old Mucker; Ian Smith: Foot Spa Half Empty; John Tothill: This Must Be Heaven; Katie Norris: Go West, Old Maid; Sam Jay: We The People; and Creepy Boys: SLUGS.