Police are investigating after a soldier died on an Army training exercise.

Corporal Christopher ‘Gilly’ Gill of the 4th Battalion, the Ranger Regiment, died during a “non-operational incident” near Brecon in Wales on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence said.

The Army special operations soldier helped train fighters in Afghanistan, as well as Ukrainian soldiers in the UK, during his 13 years of service.

The Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating his death along with the Health and Safety Executive.

There is a British Army training establishment, the Infantry Battle School, in Brecon.

Lieutenant Colonel Charles Bairsto, commanding officer of the 4th Battalion, the Ranger Regiment, said: “The death of Cpl Gill is sorely felt.

“His family have lost a loving and doting father, husband and son. His friends and fellow Rangers will miss a much-loved and respected leader.

“The Army has lost a professional, capable, and loyal special operations soldier, whose contribution to the team made it much stronger than the sum of its parts; he made a real impact throughout his distinguished career.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this incredibly difficult time. A chosen man, never forgotten.”