Man feared being shot when soldier aimed at him on Bloody Sunday, trial hears

A Bloody Sunday witness was convinced he was about to be shot when a soldier aimed a rifle at him, a court has heard.

A statement from Hugh O’Boyle said he saw three people lying “crumpled” on the ground in Glenfada Park North in Londonderry and believed they were dead.

Soldier F, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of the murders of James Wray and William McKinney.

They were among 13 people shot dead by the Parachute Regiment at a civil rights demonstration in the Bogside area of Londonderry on January 30 1972.

The Army veteran is also accused of attempting to murder Michael Quinn, Patrick O’Donnell, Joseph Friel, Joe Mahon and an unknown person.

Soldier F’s non-jury trial began in Belfast last month. He sits in the courtroom behind a curtain.

During Monday’s proceedings, a number of hearsay statements and depositions from civilian eyewitnesses were read to the court.

These included the statement of Mr O’Boyle, who was 24 on Bloody Sunday and took part in the civil rights march.

His statement said there had been some “low level” rioting in the area of William Street.

He recalled rubber bullets were used to control the disorder.

He said: “I suddenly heard a different kind of shooting. It sounded totally different from the sound of rubber bullets, it was a much different cracking sound.”

He said he heard a number of shots coming from the direction of William Street and saw crowds of people running towards Free Derry corner.

Mr O’Boyle said he was not afraid because he considered “the British Army was disciplined and they would not shoot to kill civilians”.

His statement said he took cover with some other people behind a car in Glenfada Park North where he saw three people lying on the ground.

He said: “I remember that all three bodies were crumpled on the ground. They were all lying face down.

“When I saw the three bodies I got the immediate impression they had been trying to run away from Glenfada Park North.

“My impression was they were all dead.”

Mr O’Boyle said he believed the Army was close to Glenfada Park North.

He said: “I did not dare put my head up to look through the car window. I was afraid that anyone who moved would be shot.

“I did not understand what was happening. I felt totally confused.

“Time seemed to stand still. I knew I was in serious trouble.

“I was not frightened or hysterical, just numb. I started to pray.”

His statement said a soldier told those who were hiding behind the car to come out with their hands above their heads.

Mr O’Boyle said the soldier was aiming a rifle in their direction.

He added: “I was convinced he was about to shoot us.”

Mr O’Boyle said they were then moved in the direction of Rossville Street where he saw media.

He said: “As soon as I saw the cameraman I knew I was safe as I was on film.”

The trial continues.