Second World War veteran believed to be Britain’s oldest man dies aged 110

Britain’s oldest Second World War veteran, Donald Rose, has died aged 110.

The D-Day veteran, who was born on Christmas Eve 1914, is believed to have been Britain’s oldest man.

Erewash Borough Council in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, confirmed Mr Rose’s death on Friday, and council leader James Dawson paid tribute to him as a “war hero” Desert Rat.

Mr Dawson said: “Our condolences go out to Donald’s family and all who knew him.

“Erewash was privileged to count him as a resident.”

In May, Mr Rose joined 45 other veterans as guests of honour at a tea party celebration hosted by the Royal British Legion at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, to mark 80 years since VE Day.

Mr Rose, who was attached to the division which liberated Belsen concentration camp, said at the event that he did not celebrate the momentous day 80 years ago.

He said: “When I heard that the armistice had been signed 80 years ago, I was in Germany at Belsen and, like most active soldiers, I didn’t get to celebrate at that time.

“We just did what we thought was right and it was a relief when it was over.

“I never would have believed I would be remembering this day at 110 years old.

“It’s meaningful to come here today with the Royal British Legion, to remember the people who didn’t come back.”

In the same month, Erewash mayor presented Mr Rose with the freedom of the borough for his bravery in the Second World War.

According to the council, Mr Rose said he was proud and happy to receive it, but said: “I didn’t do anything that anyone else would not have done.”

The council flew its flags at half mast to mark Mr Rose’s death.