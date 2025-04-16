Retired banker running 200 marathons in 200 days around Britain’s coast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A retired banker is attempting to become the first man over the age of 60 to run the entire coastline of mainland Britain.

Steve James, 65, will be completing the equivalent of 200 marathons in 200 days, while researchers at the University of Exeter monitor the impact on his body.

He set off from Topsham, Devon, on Wednesday and is being supported by his wife and their five children.

Mr James is aiming to return there after seven months of consecutive days of running anti-clockwise around the coast.

He will take around six hours each day, sometimes supported by his wife in a camper van, and sometimes staying in a variety of accommodation.

Exeter’s sport and health science researchers will be monitoring Mr James throughout this challenge.

Mr James, who lives and trains daily on Dartmoor, said: “By the end of this challenge, the scientists will have more insight into how far a 65-year-old person can push their body.

“Of all the challenges I’ve done, this is the most extreme and the biggest stretch – there’s no guarantee how far I will get – I might collapse after 10 days.

“It’s going to be a real test of resilience, and of my ability to keep going through pain.”

The Exeter research team assessed Mr James before his departure, and will monitor him throughout his trip, while he also captures his own measurements on a daily basis for them to analyse.

They looked at taking blood, oxygen and muscle measurements to examine the effect of such an extreme sport on the body.

Dr Freyja Haigh, sports and health science researcher at the University of Exeter, said: “We’re delighted to work with Steve on this amazing feat, which really challenges the stereotypes of ageing and redefines what’s possible later in life.

“In our research we’re often working with large groups of participants, so we can control conditions and see what patterns emerge.

“You can’t do that when it comes to the extremes.

“Monitoring Steve gives us a real insight into how this type of endurance affects the body of an older person – and whether there are both positive and negative effects.”

Throughout his life, Mr James has loved physical challenges, building from taking part in Ten Tors while at school, to cycling around the world in 220 days in 2019.

The record for running the British coastline is held by Nick Butter, who completed the feat in 128 days at the age of 31.

Mr James now becomes the first person over 60 to take on the feat and to prepare, he has been running daily with a tight control on his diet.

“It’s just taking each day at a time and what it throws at you and then piece it all together at the end,” he said.

“I’m just running one marathon today then I’ll think about tomorrow. You’ve got to break it down, if you think about the whole thing, you’ll go mad.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the university’s support. It’s been incredible and gives a sense of purpose to the whole endeavour, I really appreciate that.”