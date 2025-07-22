Paintings celebrate 800 years of Britain’s ‘first environmental laws’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paintings celebrating 800 years of Britain’s “first environmental laws” are going on display in London.

An exhibition commemorating eight centuries of Magna Carta and the Charter of the Forest is opening at the Society of Antiquaries in Burlington House, London.

As part of the exhibition, Dan Llywelyn Hall, the youngest artist to paint a portrait of the late Queen, has been commissioned to produce four pictures depicting trees across Great Britain.

All the trees included in the work, entitled the Totems to the Charter, were alive at the time the Charter of the Forest was signed.

It includes one tree said to have witnessed the signing of the first Magna Carta in 1215.

The Charter of the Forest, which Mr Llywelyn Hall described as the “first bit of environmental legislation,” was a crucial appendix to Magna Carta, which ultimately paved the way for our right to access woodland.

The Magna Carta was republished several times, with the final version created in February 1225, issued with a version of the Charter.

Some elements of the forest laws remained in force until the 1970s.

One of Mr Llywelyn Hall’s pictures depicts the Ankerwycke Yew, an ancient tree close to the ruins of St Mary’s Priory in Surrey, which is believed to be 1,400 to 2,500 years old.

While the signing of the original Magna Carta in 1215 is largely believed to have taken place in nearby Runnymede, the National Trust has said that some people believe the sealing actually took place by the tree.

The yew is also said to be one of the places where Henry VIII courted Anne Boleyn.

Mr Llywelyn Hall has also captured the Caledonian Forest Pines of Scotland, which are descended from the first pines in the country, which arrived around 7,000BC.

The Glen Loyne Pine depicted is one of the oldest that remains and a veteran of its species.

The artist has also painted Curley Oak of the Wentwood Forest in Wales, which is more than 1,000 years old and the oldest Oak in that country.

Mr Llywelyn Hall described the oak as sitting squat, nestled in a dense pine forest and “oozing with atmosphere and an otherworldly presence”.

The artist’s final picture is of Beech trees near the Lost Pond in Epping Forest, some of the oldest in the world of the species.

He described the “vast sprawl” of the Lost Pond Beech as depicted as an “ominous guardian”.

Mr Llywelyn Hall said: “The Totems to the Charter are the silent witnesses; the ancient veteran trees that were around at the time of the signing, 800 years ago.

“The Charter of the Forest is the first bit of environmental legislation that ultimately paved the way for our rights of way and access to our cherished ancient woodland.

“These rare, silent witnesses are largely the accidental survivors in dense forests; embodying history myth and legend; not to mention extraordinary eco-systems of their own.

“They deserve more reverence and protection than any man made structure.”

The paintings, which go on display from July 25 to September 19, will be sold to raise funds for the Society of Antiquaries library and collection as well as the charities Trees for Life and Trees for Cities.

Steve Micklewright, chief executive of rewilding charity Trees for Life, said Totems celebrated a landmark charter which recognised “the essential relationship between humanity and woodlands”.

“We are delighted that this exhibition will bring more attention to our native woodlands and the vital role they play in supporting nature and people,” he said.

During the reign of King John, who signed the first Magna Carta of 1215, large swathes of England were designated royal forest and set aside solely for the king’s use.

The Charter of the Forest charter granted rights to land, food and fuel to a wide cross-section of English society, from barons to commoners.

While Magna Carta and the charter were English documents, chapters did deal with grievances with Welsh rulers and the King of Scotland.

It is believed to be the first document in which English and Welsh law appear together and shows the Welsh, Scots and English sharing political ideas and procedures.