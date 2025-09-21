Videos will explain rail disruption to passengers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Train passengers suffering travel disruption in Britain will be able to watch videos explaining what has happened and what they should do next.

The videos, named visual disruption maps, will be produced within half an hour of a major incident being confirmed, the rail industry said.

Passengers will be able to watch the videos on National Rail Enquiries’ website, app and social media accounts.

They will feature a presenter standing in front of a map, telling passengers what has happened, how services are affected, and their options to reach their destination.

The visual disruption maps will be produced at the National Rail Communications Centre in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, between 7am and 10pm on weekdays and between 7am and 7pm at weekends.

This is through a cross-industry partnership involving the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), Network Rail and train operators.

Similar videos ahead of planned or upcoming disruption, such as from engineering work, have been produced since December last year.

More than 250 of these videos have been released, receiving a total of nearly 700,000 views.

RDG chief executive Jacqueline Starr said: “Delays can be stressful, especially when they disrupt plans, moments and time with your loved ones.

“We always do our best to keep trains running smoothly, but when disruption does happen, customers want clear and timely information they can trust.

“Visual disruption maps bring a human face and voice to real-time events, helping people to travel with confidence when journeys don’t go as planned.

“By including subtitles and British Sign Language wherever possible, we are ensuring these updates are accessible to everyone.

“This national rollout marks a step in how we communicate with customers and demonstrates our commitment to putting their needs first.”