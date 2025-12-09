Royal Navy chief warns UK must ‘step up’ or risk losing Atlantic edge to Russia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The head of the Royal Navy has issued a stark warning that Britain must “step up” or risk losing its strategic advantage in the Atlantic unless it significantly bolsters its defence capabilities, citing Russia's substantial investment in its naval forces.

First Sea Lord General Sir Gwyn Jenkins cautioned there was “no room for complacency” as Moscow continues to pour billions into its northern fleet.

Speaking at the International Sea Power conference in London on Monday, Sir Gwyn revealed a “30 per cent increase in Russian incursion in our waters” over the past two years alone. While spy ships such as the Yantar are visibly operating near UK waters, he stressed his primary concern lies in “what’s going on under the waves.”

He underscored the gravity of the situation, stating: “I can also tell you today that the advantage that we have enjoyed in the Atlantic since the end of the Second World War is at risk.”

Defence Secretary John Healey had insisted that the UK and its allies are ready to “track and deter” Russian submarines. ( Royal Navy )

“We are holding on, but not by much. There is no room for complacency. Our would-be opponents are investing billions. We have to step up, or we will lose that advantage.

“We cannot let that happen, as the Secretary of State for Defence said recently in his message direct to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, we see you and we know what you are doing.”

The Government announced earlier this year that UK defence and security spending would rise to 5 per cent of GDP by 2035 at the latest.

Ahead of the speech, Defence Secretary John Healey had insisted that the UK and its allies are ready to “track and deter” Russian submarines as he revealed plans for a new multi-million pound programme to protect undersea cables and pipeline.

The hybrid naval force, named Atlantic Bastion, will combine autonomous vehicles and AI with warships and aircraft to identify threats to underwater structure and to defend them from interference.

“We know what Putin is doing. We know what Putin is developing,” Mr Healey told the Press Association during a visit to Portsmouth Naval Base.

“We’re able to find them, track them and, if necessary, we are ready with allies to act to deter them.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Earlier this year, the Prime Minister made a historic commitment to spend 5% of GDP on national security from 2035.

“This is a generational increase in defence and security spending, underlining the UK’s commitment to national security and honouring our commitment to be a leader in Nato.

“We have announced the largest sustained increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War, hitting 2.6% of GDP by 2027, and an extra £5 billion for defence this year alone.

“Over this spending review period, the Government will invest over £270 billion in cash terms in defence, which will ensure no return to the hollowed out and underfunded armed forces of the past.

“We are in a new era of threat, which demands a new era for UK defence, and our landmark Strategic Defence Review sets a vision to make Britain safer, secure at home and strong abroad.”