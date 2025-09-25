Driver arrested after school coach crashes with 29 children on board

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The driver of a coach that crashed off a carriageway and ended up in a ditch has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

The accident involving the coach, which was travelling from the Bristol area with 29 schoolchildren on board, happened close to the junction of the A36 and the M27 near Ower, Hampshire, at 5.10am on Thursday.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said the children were unhurt. However, one of four teachers suffered a minor leg injury, and the driver was taken to hospital for minor injuries.

The 48-year-old from Hungerford, Berkshire, has since been arrested and remains in custody.

“We’re appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a coach earlier today (25 September),” the force spokesperson said.

open image in gallery The 48-year-old driver has since been arrested and remains in custody ( PA )

“A school coach, travelling from the Bristol area, left the southbound carriageway of the A36 and went into a ditch ... just after 5.10am, between the Ower roundabout and junction 2 of the M27.

“Fortunately, the 29 schoolchildren travelling on the coach were uninjured. One of the four teachers on board suffered a minor leg injury, which was treated at the scene.

“The school were made aware of the incident and contacted all parents.

“The driver of the coach, a 48-year-old man from Hungerford, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Southampton General Hospital as a precaution.

“He has since been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving whist unfit through drink and/or drugs. He remains in custody at this time.

“The road has now been reopened following a complex recovery of the coach from the ditch.”