Man arrested after 600 artefacts stolen in Bristol museum robbery

A man has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods after more than 600 artefacts were stolen from a museum collection.

The 41-year-old was detained and later released under investigation, following inquiries into a burglary at a building housing items from Bristol Museum's British Empire and Commonwealth collection on September 25.

Four men are believed to have gained entry to the property, located in Bristol's Cumberland Road area, between 1am and 2am on that date.

Avon and Somerset Police have described the stolen artefacts – including medals, badges, pins, jewellery, decorative carved ivory, silver items, and bronze figurines – as possessing "significant cultural value."

Natural history pieces, including geological specimens, are also believed to have been taken in the burglary.

open image in gallery An elephant ornament, carved ivory, inlaid ebony eyes, one of more than 600 artefacts that were stolen ( Bristol City Council/PA Wire )

A police spokeswoman said: "We continue to appeal for the public's help to identify the four men pictured and have released two short video clips of the people we wish to speak to."

Following the burglary, Bristol City Council released images of an elephant carved in ivory, an ivory statue of the Buddha, a ship lantern and an Emancipation token.

The British Empire and Commonwealth Collection at Bristol Archives documents the links between Britain and countries in the British Empire from the late 19th century to recent times.

The four men police are working to identify are described as white.

One was of medium to stocky build, wearing a white cap, black jacket, light-coloured trousers and black trainers.

The second man was of slim build, wearing a grey hooded jacket, black trousers and black trainers.

The third male wore a green cap, black jacket, light-coloured shorts and white trainers and appeared to walk with a slight limp in his right leg.

The fourth man was of large build, wearing a two-toned orange and navy/black puffed jacket, black trousers, and black and white trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Avon and Somerset Police on 101, giving the reference number 5225269603, or to complete an online appeals form.